GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Shares Down 1.6%

GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23, 6,860 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 246% from the average session volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

About GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn and wheat flour tortillas; tortilla chips; flatbreads, including pita, naan, chapati, pizza bases, and piadina; hearts of palm; rice; wraps, corn and potato chips, and hearts of palm; and breakfast cereals and polenta.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GRUMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.