Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 6.9%

Gulf Investment Fund PLC (LON:GIF)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02), approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 194,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th.

About Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF)

Gulf Investment Fund plc, formerly Qatar Investment Fund plc, is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to capture, principally through the medium of the Qatar Exchange, the opportunities for growth offered by the expanding Qatari economy by investing in listed companies or companies soon to be listed.

