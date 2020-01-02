GVC (LON:GVC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $921.20

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 921.20 ($12.12) and last traded at GBX 913.96 ($12.02), with a volume of 984191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 884.20 ($11.63).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,015 ($13.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GVC in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on GVC from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,027.58 ($13.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 859.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 732.45. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -29.93.

In other GVC news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

About GVC (LON:GVC)

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

