GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Cap of $24.00 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00005285 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, Bit-Z and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, Binance, Gate.io, QBTC, Bit-Z, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

