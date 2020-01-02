Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post $49.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $51.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $198.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.70 million to $206.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAFC. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 2,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,287. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

