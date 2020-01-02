Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. Haynes International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 376.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. Haynes International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,851.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $150,429.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 64.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 124.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 35.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 212.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $447.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

