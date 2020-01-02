HC Wainwright Trims Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Target Price to $20.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 149.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink downgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann cut Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $273.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.