HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $944,159.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $481.76 million and approximately $944,159.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00023925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001221 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008854 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00055394 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

