Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $212.59.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.38%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

