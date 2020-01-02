HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Down 11.8%

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS)’s stock price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$21.68 and last traded at C$22.49, approximately 107,687 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 51,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $783.90 million and a PE ratio of -104.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.77%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.