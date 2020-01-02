HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 45,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

