Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.34 on February 5th

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

HTHT opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

