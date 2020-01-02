Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $330.00

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €330.00 ($383.72) and last traded at €327.00 ($380.23), with a volume of 3318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €315.00 ($366.28).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HYQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of €295.77 and a 200 day moving average of €257.84.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

