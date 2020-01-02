Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMMR. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Immersion has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Immersion by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immersion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Immersion by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

