Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Shares Up 0.8%

Immotion Group PLC (LON:IMMO)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), 37,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63.

About Immotion Group (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Ltd. develops virtual reality (VR) based immersive experience platforms. It also develops graphic visuals and animated content for its platforms. The company also manufactures motion-activated chairs synchronized with immersive audio and visuals. Its customers include shopping malls and theme parks.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.