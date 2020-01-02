Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.12, approximately 5,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

