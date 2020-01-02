Insider Buying: Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) insider David Saxelby purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$27,660.00 ($19,617.02).

Decmil Group stock opened at A$0.51 ($0.36) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Decmil Group Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.42 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of A$1.00 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

About Decmil Group

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, and construction works for infrastructure, resources, and renewable energy sectors primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Accommodation, and Other.

