Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Buys $150,306.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 122,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

