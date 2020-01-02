Insider Selling: Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 296,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

