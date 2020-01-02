Insider Selling: Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Sells 4,812 Shares of Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.62. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 1,013,522 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

