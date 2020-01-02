Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Insider Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $229,684.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael F. Hilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $162.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

