Insider Selling: Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Oragenics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oragenics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.