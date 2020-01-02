Insider Selling: Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Sells 64,000 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$23,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,473,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,610,473.32.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 192,308 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.12.

Shares of Ximen Mining stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. Ximen Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

