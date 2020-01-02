Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSM. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Insmed and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

