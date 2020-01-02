Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer Sells 1,581 Shares

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $194,842.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christian Weyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $437,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Christian Weyer sold 1,550 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $131,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $80,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $123.92 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

