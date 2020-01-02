Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post $30.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.22 million and the lowest is $29.98 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $32.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $108.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.36 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $133.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $784.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.87.

In related news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 659,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

