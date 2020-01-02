Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as high as $7.08. Intevac shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 4,360 shares traded.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Intevac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intevac during the second quarter valued at $1,772,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 42.9% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

