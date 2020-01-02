Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Invesco stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 371,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

