Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $215.16

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $215.16 and last traded at $214.23, with a volume of 6962882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

