Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

1/2/2020 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

12/30/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Ranger Energy Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.

11/28/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392. Ranger Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 3.38.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

