Investors Buy High Volume of Bristol-Myers Squibb Call Options (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 947,624 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,654% compared to the typical volume of 34,410 call options.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

BMY stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

