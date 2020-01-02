Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cardtronics Call Options (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 909% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

CATM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of CATM opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

