Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Title from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of ITIC opened at $159.20 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $134.04 and a 52-week high of $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.17. The firm has a market cap of $296.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.94 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $8.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Title during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Investors Title by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

