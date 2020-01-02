Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.05.

NYSE INVH opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $2,091,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,044,138.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.