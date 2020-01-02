iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.01

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.01 and last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 1937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.