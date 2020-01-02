iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $212.97

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.97 and last traded at $212.97, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1513 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IXN)

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

