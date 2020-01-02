iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.82

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.82 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 34088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 167.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,842,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,407,000 after buying an additional 2,404,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,452,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 566,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 279,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,550,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,613,000 after purchasing an additional 215,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,741,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

