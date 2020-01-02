iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.13

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.13 and last traded at $136.51, with a volume of 14566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

