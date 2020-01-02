iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.38

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.38 and last traded at $128.17, with a volume of 25341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWN. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

