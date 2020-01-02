iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.37

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.37 and last traded at $97.24, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $287,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.