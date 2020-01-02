iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.50

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.50 and last traded at $192.59, with a volume of 865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.95 and a 200-day moving average of $182.49.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.