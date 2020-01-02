iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.37

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.37 and last traded at $137.87, with a volume of 1086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.60.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYF)

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.