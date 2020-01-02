iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $235.93

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $235.93 and last traded at $235.04, with a volume of 2919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average is $209.52.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 91,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.