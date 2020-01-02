ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.60

ITM Power plc (LON:ITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.60 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.07), with a volume of 3428775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.94).

Separately, First Berlin cut shares of ITM Power to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $380.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.34.

In related news, insider Rachel Louise Smith sold 35,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £24,426.28 ($32,131.39).

ITM Power Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

