Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 500 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $21,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 40.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 93,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 106.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

