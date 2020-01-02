Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $111,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $565.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.