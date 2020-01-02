Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $9,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $175,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

