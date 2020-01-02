Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.17

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.17 and last traded at C$15.26, with a volume of 19176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.25%.

In other news, insider Cara Operations Limited acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at C$295,815.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:KEG.UN)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

