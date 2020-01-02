Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of -0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2,764.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,831,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,591,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,971,000 after acquiring an additional 722,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,998,000 after acquiring an additional 608,775 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

