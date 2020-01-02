Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $1,157,591.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,945,591.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $126,744,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 204.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 927,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,959 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 984.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 642,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 582,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 989.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 546,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 497,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 174,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 143,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.